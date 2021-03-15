Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

