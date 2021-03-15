BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Short Interest Down 69.6% in February

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the February 11th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 10,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

