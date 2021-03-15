BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,319,664 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.27% of Kimball International worth $49,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1,023.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $14.43 on Monday. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.