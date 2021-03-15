BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.20% of Callon Petroleum worth $53,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $39.70 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

