BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cars.com worth $54,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

