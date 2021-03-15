BlackRock Inc. Buys 444,048 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.68% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $51,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,759,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

SNDX stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

