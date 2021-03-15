BlackRock Inc. Buys 274,072 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 274,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.21% of CVR Energy worth $48,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.