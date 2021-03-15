BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of The York Water worth $48,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The York Water during the third quarter worth $794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The York Water by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The York Water by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The York Water Company has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

