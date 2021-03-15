BlackRock Inc. Acquires 51,758 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $50,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $18.37 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

