BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 38.6% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $942.32 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026111 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,890,648,817 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

