BITTO Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $776,676.49 and approximately $198,663.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

