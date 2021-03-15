Bitsdaq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,090.00 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $416,221.31 and $1,090.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00656759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035371 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

