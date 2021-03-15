Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $49,668.45 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $49,668.45 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,773,677 coins and its circulating supply is 9,773,673 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

