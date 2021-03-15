Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Tops $32.00 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

