BitCoal Price Tops $0.0051 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. BitCoal has a market cap of $22,733.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00390635 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars.

