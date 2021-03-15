Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

