BIKI (BIKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. BIKI has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $1.17 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00659322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035475 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

