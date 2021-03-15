Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

