Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $264.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

