Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after buying an additional 585,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.72 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

