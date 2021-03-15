Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

