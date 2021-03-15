BidiPass 1-Day Volume Tops $47,865.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $390,534.74 and approximately $47,865.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

