Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

NYSE:BBY opened at $110.99 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.