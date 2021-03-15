Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 961,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

