Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

LON BOO traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.24. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

