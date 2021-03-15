Benchmark Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $472.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $518.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.86. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.