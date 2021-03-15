Bell Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $79.82. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,110. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

