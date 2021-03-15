Bell Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,157 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.49. 27,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,104. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.