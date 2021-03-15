Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,778 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.40. 3,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,363. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

