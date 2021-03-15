Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.20. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,615. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

