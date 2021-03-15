Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $3.22 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after buying an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

