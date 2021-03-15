Bell Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock worth $355,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

