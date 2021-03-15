Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.78 ($87.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.48 ($91.15) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €81.58 ($95.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

