Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of BAX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.