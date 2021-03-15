Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

