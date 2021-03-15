Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a P/E ratio of -61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered The Manitowoc from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

