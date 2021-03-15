Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $30,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

CUBI stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.