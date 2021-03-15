Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $27,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $49,489.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,575,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $686,977. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $889.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

