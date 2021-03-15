Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

