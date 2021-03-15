Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 348.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $482.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.