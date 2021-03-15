Barclays Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Barclays set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €194.31 ($228.60).

VOW3 stock opened at €190.22 ($223.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €169.97 and its 200-day moving average is €150.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

