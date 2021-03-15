Barclays PLC Sells 78,248 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CDK Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.72 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

