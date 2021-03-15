Barclays PLC Sells 74,107 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

