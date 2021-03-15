Barclays PLC Purchases 54,908 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Skyline Champion worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

