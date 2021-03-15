Barclays PLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.