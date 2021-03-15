Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Spire worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spire by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

