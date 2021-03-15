Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

