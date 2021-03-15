Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $361.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $298.00 to $361.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.