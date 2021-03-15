Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Horace Mann Educators worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

