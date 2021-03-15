Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,455 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 757,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.