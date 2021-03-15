Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

WRE stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

